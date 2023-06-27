Data | Another tiger from Madras: The rise and rise of D.Gukesh

June 27, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

Indian Chess Grand Master D. Gukesh is currently numero uno on the leaderboard of FIDE Circuit 2023. His current live ELO rating (2744.1) is less than 10 points lower than Indian No 1 Viswanathan Anand’s 2754. His fast-paced rise through the ranks is shared by only a few others. A comparison of Gukesh’s FIDE ratings over time shows that his rise to the elite is reminiscent of journeys undertaken by world number one Magnus Carlsen and the highest-rated junior player Alireza Firouzja. He is well ahead of his compatriots Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin and Erigaisi Arjun and has registered a quicker path to the elite compared to other super GMs Fabiano Caruana, Hikaru Nakamura and Liren Ding.

Interestingly, the teenage sensation has much higher ratings points than Viswanathan Anand, when compared with his ratings during his “lightning kid” days.

The rise and rise of Gukesh

The chart shows the rating points secured by GM Gukesh against his age in months

Ahead of the curve

The charts plot FIDE ratings (vertical) against the age of players in months (horizontal). Each chart compares Gukesh’s ratings over time with another player. (Red) corresponds to Gukesh’s ratings and (black) to the other player.

Gukesh’s rise in ratings is matched only by Carlsen and Firouzja while Anish Giri came very close. While only Wei Yei managed to eclipse him, the Chinese player last played outside the country in 2019, leading to a stagnation in his rating. Gukesh is ahead of Nakamura, Ding Liren and Caruana in his ratings journey till now.

Best among young Indian rivals

A comparison of rating points with his young Indian contemporaries such as Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, Erigaisi Arjun and Nihal Sarin also shows that he is way ahead of their rating curves.

Better than Indian seniors

A comparison of rating points with his older Indian players such as Viswanathan Anand, Pentala Harikrishna and Vidit Santosh Gujrathi also shows a similar trend with Gukesh leading them with a very high margin

