Sixer in the safari

“What’s that bird with two tails?” asked a little girl in the open safari jeep.

“That’s a Greater Racket-tailed Drongo. It imitates other birds’ calls; it’s a talented bird,” explained Nikhil. “Look! Bison to your right…”

The jeep went on, and the tourists kept clicking pictures. Nikhil was very good at spotting picture-worthy animals and birds, having grown up around the forest. In a short time, he had become a much in-demand forest guide.

But being a forest guide wasn’t easy. The money he earned meant he could take better care of Amma. But it also meant no school, no friends and no cricket. And it was the last that Nikhil missed the most. He had been the best batsman and fielder in his school team, and had played in the district finals. Harbouring dreams of playing for the Indian team, he would spend hours following the sport or practising to catch a ball, bouncing it on any surface he could find. But now, it seemed, it would always remain just a dream, thought Nikhil to himself, as the safari jeep slowed to a stop at the refreshment point near the water hole.

Distraction

There was chaos at the tea point, with people gathered in a crowd below the machan that was set up. Nikhil followed their gaze and seeing the reason, his eyes lit up. Ankur Bhatia, his favourite cricketer and the most successful captain of the Indian cricket team, was right here — in his forest! Nikhil idolised him.

Used to all the attention, Bhatia, wholding a huge camera, was nonchalantly looking at something his guide was showing him. Nikhil was watching from the fringes, in a daze.

And then, in a flash, a few men broke the cordon of men standing guard at the bottom of the steps to climb the machan to

get close to Bhatia. Rattled by the commotion, Bhatia turned around and the camera slipped from his hands. A gasp sounded as people watched, and involuntarily moved their hands to their mouths. Nikhil ran the length of the ground, leapt like lightning, diving to catch it, and secured it, just an inch above the ground.

The applause was as loud as when he had hit the century in the district finals.

Someone from the machan shouted their thanks, while the others gathered around him.

“Check that he hasn’t broken any bones.” Nikhil looked up to see the Ankur Bhatia bending over him. Nikhil broke into a grin.

“Well played, man. That was one of the best dives I have seen in my life, and I must have seen thousands of them. Ever thought of playing cricket? Would you like to join my academy? That’ll be my thanks to you for saving my camera — I have had it forever with me!” Bhatia asked him.

Once again, Nikhil leaped in the air, this time out of sheer joy.