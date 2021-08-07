Road to freedom

07 August 2021 23:05 IST

Sacrifice, determination and grit — for India, independence did not come easy. Relive some milestones in our prolonged struggle for freedom.

1857: Seeds of rebellion

Indian sepoys in service of the East India Company rebel against the British in what is considered to be the First War of Indian Independence. Though ultimately unsuccessful, it heralds the winds of change.

1885: Brisk beginnings

The Indian National Congress is formed. Its first session is held on December 28 in Bombay and is attended by 72 delegates. The party will go on to play a pivotal role in the Indian freedom movement.

1905: Divide and rule

Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India, announces the partition of Bengal into two new provinces for administrative reasons. Many people in India see this as an attempt to divide the people on communal lines. It sparks outcry and leads to resistance and political protests.

1905: Mass movements

As a direct consequence of the partition, Indian nationalists launch the Swadeshi movement and Boycott movement, which call for people to stop using British-made goods and use only goods produced in India instead.

1906: A strong voice

The All-India Muslim League is founded with the aim of promoting and safeguarding the civil rights of Muslims. In later years, its strong advocacy for a separate Muslim state will lead to the partition of India and creation of Pakistan.

1911: Status quo

Owing to mass protests, the partition of Bengal is annulled and the two parts that were created six years back are reunited.

1915: Rousing reception

Mahatma Gandhi returns to India after 21 years in South Africa. Already a well-known political activist, he has gained prominence for his efforts to secure the rights of Indians in South Africa.

1919: Turning point

British General Reginald Dyer orders soldiers to open fire on an unsuspecting and unarmed crowd of peaceful protesters in Amritsar. Known as the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the incident shakes up the nation and becomes a turning point in Indian nationalism as people begin to question their trust in the ruling British.

1920: Stronger together

Mahatma Gandhi organizes the Non-Cooperation movement as a way to resist British rule in a non-violent way. The movement encourages people to boycott government educational institutions, courts, goods and so on. It is called off in 1922 after the Chauri Chaura incident where an angry mob kills at least 22 policemen.

1929: Turning heads

Indian revolutionaries Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt throw bombs at the Delhi Central Legislative Assembly in order to protest against the passing of two repressive bills.

1930: Strength in numbers

Mahatma Gandhi commences the Civil Disobedience movement against the British. He undertakes the iconic Dandi March, a bold act of defiance against the Salt Acts that prohibited Indians from collecting or selling salt. Tens of thousands of people join the Salt Satyagraha.

1935: Definitive measures

The Government of India Act of 1935 is passed. With several important features, it is a milestone in the constitutional development of India.

1942: Watershed event

Mahatma Gandhi launches the Quit India Movement, demanding an end to British rule in India. He announces that the mantra is “do or die”. He is arrested along with other Congress leaders. Mass demonstrations take place across the country to protest against the arrest. Though the British suppress many of them, the people are fuelled by the idea of complete freedom – a sentiment that can no longer be ignored.

1947: A new chapter

British India is partitioned into two separate countries – India and Pakistan. India gains independence on August 15 and Jawaharlal Nehru becomes the country’s first Prime Minister. The Indian tricolour is unfurled on the Red Fort. A nation is born.