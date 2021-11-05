National painting contest to be held

CHENNAI

05 November 2021 22:33 IST

Young World to associate with event

Club Mahindra has announced the National Painting Competition 2021 in association with The Hindu Young World to be held online. The online registration and submission portal closes on November 23.

The topics for the prelims are: Sub-Juniors (Classes 3-5) — My best holiday memory, Best resort holiday with family, The perfect holiday destination.

Juniors (Classes 6-8) — Holiday with grandparents, Best recreational activity at a resort, My favourite holiday memory with cousins.

Seniors (Classes 9-12) — The best view from our resort room, My dream destination, An unforgettable holiday memory with friends.

Participants paint on A3 size (11.7 x 16.5 inches) drawing sheet on any of the given topics.

The physical art work should reach the nearest The Hindu office before November 25. If the participant qualifies for the finale, the date and details will be intimated through the registered email ID.

For registration and details log on to www.ywc.thehindu. com/clubmahindra.\

For clarifications, call toll-free number 1800 102 1878 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Monday to Saturday)

There will be three top prizes and seven consolation prize winners in each category. The winning paintings also stand a chance to be displayed at select Club Mahindra resorts.