Lights and delights
If you are big on food, family, fireworks and fun, get ready to have a blast during Deepavali.
After 14 long years of exile and a fierce battle with a demon king in a far-off land, it’s finally time for the prince to return home. This is the moment the people of the city have been waiting for. As he makes his way to the palace, flanked by his wife and brother, people cannot contain their joy. The streets come alive with happiness and lamps are lit in every house. According to legend, the tradition that began when Lord Rama, along with Sita and Lakshmana, returned home to Ayodhya after vanquishing Ravana continues till date. For, every year, on the darkest night of the Hindu month of Kartik, we remember Lord Rama’s triumphant return. Our homes are filled with light and our hearts with joy. The spirit of Deepavali reigns even today.
Grand and gorgeous
Happy Diwali Greeting Card made using sweets, or fire crackers or Diya or flowers, selective focus
Be it the sumptuous variety of sweets and treats, the radiant new clothes, the hissing and banging of firecrackers or the chance to spend quality time with family, there’s truly something for everyone | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium
Besides the legend of Lord Rama, another popular Deepavali story is centred around Lord Krishna’s victory over Narakasura, a powerful demon king who terrorised everyone on Earth and Heaven, and even kidnapped 16,000 women. To put an end to his atrocious exploits, Lord Krishna and his wife Satyabhama waged a ferocious battle and defeated him. This is celebrated as Naraka Chaturdasi, the day before Deepavali. Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, is also worshipped during the festival.
Five days of cheer
The first day is Dhanteras, when it is considered auspicious to purchase something precious | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy
One festival, many meanings
For Jains, Deepavali commemorates the day Mahavir attained enlightenment. For Sikhs, it marks the day Guru Hargobind returned to Amritsar after being released from prison. Newar Buddhists celebrate by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi. In Malaysia, the festival is called ‘Hari Diwali’ and, in Nepal, ‘Tihar’. Several other countries around the world also join in the festivities in their own way.
No matter how it is celebrated, the underlying theme of Deepavali is common: the victory of good over evil, of light over darkness, and of wisdom over ignorance.
This Deepavali, keep in mind that even while you make merry with friends and family, COVID-19 is still a threat. Wear a mask, wash your hands regularly, avoid crowds, maintain social distance and talk to your parents about how you can stay safe amid the celebrations.
Have a happy, safe and cheerful Deepavali!