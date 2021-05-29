Is your area healthy?

29 May 2021 16:18 IST

Here are 10 markers of a flourishing ecosystem. Now check if they apply to where you live.

The very basic needs of all humans are clean air, water and food. Often, in our pursuit of material comforts, we forget what these are. Crucial to meeting them is a healthy ecosystem, as all of nature is linked. Do you live in an area that has a healthy ecosystem? What can you do to support it?

Bird calls

Birds play important roles in nature as seed dispersers, pollinators, scavengers and in controlling insect populations, to name a few. Do you hear many bird calls in your area? Document the bird diversity near your home, and make an attempt to provide as much natural food as you can for them.

Insect life

Insects are nature’s most important pollinators. Bees, butterflies, moths, beetles, grasshoppers, crickets, ants, dragonflies…do you see any of these in your area? Make a list of what you see and when.

Frog calls

The presence of amphibians is an indicator of non-polluted water. Can you hear frogs and toads calling when it rains at night? If not, try and create a small pond with water in your area.

Wild animal diversity

Every ecosystem has certain species of wild animals, even in urban areas. Have you noticed the disappearance of creatures like sparrows or butterflies? Think about what you can do to see that they continue to live around you.

Wild plant diversity

Does your area look like a nicely manicured garden? If so, perhaps you can make an attempt to re-wild it. Allowing native plants, trees, shrubs, herbs to grow will bring back biodiversity.

Canopy layers

Wild creatures live and depend on different levels in nature: under the soil, on the ground, on grass, shrubs, bushes and trees. Try to create a multi-layered habitat consisting of native plants in your area.

Creatures in the soil

Soil is home to tiny organisms like different kinds of bacteria, worms, and insects that help keep it healthy. We lay roads and underground pipes and construct our buildings on soil. Let’s keep more of our city spaces free of construction. And use environment-friendly ways when we build our houses.

Unpolluted air, water, soil

Pesticides and fertilisers, paints and cleaning products contain toxic chemicals that, along with non-biodegradable garbage, pollute land, air and water. Replace all chemical-based products with ones made with natural substances. And reduce garbage!

Intact natural landscapes and waterscapes

Keep rocks, boulders, hills, ponds, streams, marshes, rivers, etc intact. Don’t blast or build on them or drain them! They support wild plants and animals. Leave sufficient natural spaces around your homes.

Absence of invasive plants

Is the flora in your area native? Or have they come there from some distant place? Beware! Some travellers who come in and spread so rapidly that they disturb the natural balance. Like Lantana, Cosmos and Parthenium. Remove these in favour of native flowering plants.