Grandma goes to school: Eminent visitor

26 February 2020 13:20 IST

Grandma was excited to have a wedding in the house. However, she was not prepared for what was coming.

The story so far: The missionary-mem taught the girls everything, from crochet classes to Bible stories. But now, there was a weddding to get ready for.

Grandma’s school-going group became even smaller when another cousin had to drop out by her irate mother. Phuli had also dropped out because there were two babies at home who needed to be minded. But other girls from the locality joined in. By now, grandma was an adept swimmer and could even swim under water. So, the riverside group flourished.

School inspection

Advertising

Advertising

There was fresh excitement in school when the teacher announced that a missionary from Calcutta was coming to see their school. The best needlework and crochet were collected for display. Sketches made by some girls were mounted. Those with good handwriting printed words of wisdom (such as “God is Good”) on coloured paper. Grandma was asked to embroider VR on a piece of silk.

“But what does it mean?” asked grandma.

“It stands for Victoria Regina,” said her teacher. “It means Queen Victoria reigns.”

There was a portrait of Queen Victoria in the school and everyone knew about her. The missionary was duly impressed by the work done by the girls and distributed glass dolls and red ribbons as prizes. Grandma received a vase for her work. Everyone went home happy. But grandma’s grandma was wary. Was this yet another method of converting them?

“Don’t be ridiculous,” said grandma’s grandpa, “it is meant to encourage them to study.”

Grandma loved reading but was sad because there were no story books. Her boy cousins showed off their books. But they were too difficult to read, and had no pictures. Grandma decided to ask her teacher.

“You tell us such nice stories,” she said, “aren’t there any books with these stories?”

“Yes, there are but I am afraid I cannot give them to you,” said the teacher. “Your parents will not like it.”

Grandma failed to understand why. There were so many things that didn’t seem to make sense.

To be continued...