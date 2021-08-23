Food for thought

23 August 2021 15:39 IST

Four books that talk about the sacrifices and courage required to win independence, the ravages of war, the lives of runaway kids, and the mysteries of the great unknown.

August is a momentous month for Indians. And, it serves us well to remember that special day and how hard the people fought for freedom. That is why stories like Ahimsa will always remain important. The story is set in 1942. Mahatma Gandhi asks one member of every family to join the freedom movement. Ten-year-old Anjali is surprised when she learns that, in her family, it is not her father but her mother who has joined. Anjali has to come to terms with her new life, accept challenges and, when her mother is jailed, even step into her shoes. This is a true story, inspired by the author’s great-grandmother’s experiences of working with Gandhiji.

Spooky Stories by Tanushree Podder

With Halloween around the corner, it’s time to get spooked. And what better way than with a book?

The story begins with Anirudh, a writer, on a train journey. But he is forced to disembark to catch a thief and misses his train. The next train will come only at dawn. It is a tiny station and there doesn’t seem to be anyone in sight. To make matters worse, there is a power failure. He uses the torch on his phone to guide him to the waiting room where finds 13 chairs and 12 are taken. To pass time, they swap ghost stories. From the mysteries of an ancient Egyptian tomb to the ruins of a fort to the ghosts in China’s Forbidden City, the tales are sure to scare your pants off.

The Bridge Home by Padma Venkatraman

Sisters Viji and Rukku run away from home and arrive in Chennai. Life on the streets is harsh. The girls find shelter on an abandoned bridge and make friends with two boys — Muthu and Arul — who are also . Viji and the boys scavenge in the trash heap, while Rukku makes bead necklaces. Kutti is their pet dog. However, their life is disrupted when they are forced to vacate the bridge and seek shelter in a graveyard during the rainy season. Rukku and Muthu fall ill. What are the children going to do?

Skylark’s War by Hilary McKay

Winner of the Costa Children’s Book Award 2018, this story is set against the backdrop of World War I. Every summer, Clarry and her elder brother Peter go to their grandparents in Cornwall. Their charismatic cousin, Rupert, is also there. But, come September, and it’s back to boarding school for Peter and Rupert, and home alone for Clarry. The rumours of war have come true. Clarry feels that Cornwall and their skylark summers are now a distant memory. How are they going to get through this war?