21 July 2021 10:10 IST

Every four years, we hear of new records being set at the Olympic Games. But did you know that there are some that are unbroken? Like these...

Long Jump: Bob Beamon

At the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, Bob Beamon set a long jump recor of 29 feet and 2.5 inches. It’s still standing, though Mike Powell jumped 29 feet and 4.25 inches at the World Championships in Tokyo in 1991. But that wasn’t an Olmpics record. At the games, though, the closest anyone came to Beamon was Greg Rutherford with 27 feet and 3 inches at the 2012 London Games.

100m Race (Women): Florence Griffith-Joyner

Florence Griffith-Joyner of the United States celebrates winning gold at the Seoul Olympics in 1988. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

10.62 seconds! That’s what it took Florence Griffith-Joyner to dash down the track in the 1988 Seoul Games. And this record has stood for 33 years. In the 2016 Rio Olympics, Elaine Thompson-Herah managed 10.71 seconds. Will Flo-Jo’s record stand this time too? It’s anybody’s guess.

100m Race (Men): Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt from Jamaica celebrates his win at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. | Photo Credit: AP

So if we’re looking at just anyone to break Flo-Jo’s record, it’s been done. By the Lightning Bolt himself. At the 2008 Beijing Olympics Usain Bolt ran the 100m in 9.69 seconds. He also holds the record for finishing the 200m race in 19.30 seconds, also at the same Games.

Heptathlon: Jackie Joyner Kersee

Jackie Joyner-Kersee set a record of 7921 points for the heptathlon at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

With seven events (100 m hurdles, 200m, 800m, high jump, long jump, javelin throw, shot put), the heptathalon can be an endurance test. In the 1988 Seoul Olympics, Jackie Joyner Kersee set a record of 7921 points, that’s yet to be bettered at the Games.

Most number of medals

The man with the most medals: Michael Phelps won 28 across four Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: AP

Individually that honour goes to swimmer Michael Phleps who won eight gold medals in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He also holds the record for most number of medals in the Olympic Games in general (28 across four Games). Seen country-wise, the U.S. is the hands-down winner with 2,523 medals across 27 Games. The country also won a whopping 239 medals at the 1904 St. Louis Games, which continues to be the benchmark.