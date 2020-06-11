Xiaomi, Oppo pushed to import phones

11 June 2020 23:25 IST

China’s Xiaomi Corp. and Oppo are importing some smartphone models into India as their local plants struggle to get back to production levels needed to meet demand that built up during lockdown, sources familiar with matter said.

The move is a costly one as the world’s second-largest smartphone market imposes steep tariffs on imports of devices and components — part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to boost manufacturing in India. Manufacturing facilities in India have been allowed since May to resume operations but several smartphone plants are still grappling with labour shortages, three sources told Reuters.

