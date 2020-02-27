Wipro to expand design capabilities in the US

Bengaluru

27 February 2020 21:44 IST

Tech player Wipro’s strategic design arm, Designit, will open a new studio in Dallas, signalling the expansion of the design-driven mindset outside of traditional hotspots of Silicon Valley and New York City.

The studio will be officially launched with an event at the Dallas Museum of Art on March 3.

Designit works with various companies, including Abbott, BMW, BP, CBRE, Cisco, FedEx, GM, Novo Nordisk and Lloyds. Designit plans to work with local organisations and leverage its global knowledge and expertise, to design innovative business offerings, user experiences, services, and organisational processes, as per the company.

Ayal Levin, executive director, Designit, Dallas said. “We’re very excited to set up the new studio in Dallas, and to provide strategic design services outside of the traditional coastal corridors and help Dallas’ companies design what matters.”

The Designit Dallas studio will work within Wipro’s Dallas regional offices, which currently have over 1,500 employees in the region as well as some of Wipro’s most established enterprise customers. Designit will be hiring new employees from within the greater Dallas region as well as Texas’ most prestigious universities, as per a stock market filing by Wipro on Thursday.