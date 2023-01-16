ADVERTISEMENT

Wholesale price inflation declines to 4.95% in December 2022

January 16, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

Inflation in food articles was (-)1.25%, while in fuel and power it was 18.09% during December 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation purpose only.

India’s wholesale price inflation declined to 4.95% in December 2022 from 5.85% in November, mainly due to fall in prices of food articles and crude petroleum.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation was 5.85% in November 2022 and 14.27% in December 2021.

Inflation in food articles was (-)1.25%, while in fuel and power it was 18.09% during December 2022. Inflation in manufactured products was 3.37% during the month, the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

“The decline in the rate of inflation in December 2022 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of food articles, mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, food products, textiles and chemicals & chemical products,” it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in December 2022 assured the Lok Sabha that the Central Government would be taking measures to further ease inflation.

Retail inflation cooled to 5.72% in December 2022, staying below the central bank’s 6% tolerance threshold for the second month in a row after a ten-month streak above it.

Rural inflation, however, remained higher, dipping marginally from 6.09% in November 2022 to 6.05% in December.

(With PTI inputs)

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

business (general)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US