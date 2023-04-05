ADVERTISEMENT

We are innovating for the future of global retail from India: Walmart

April 05, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Hari Vasudev, SVP - Retail Tech Platforms and Country Head, Walmart Global Tech.

Walmart said it was innovating for the future of retail in India and for global markets, and that it has identified several core technologies that are expected to have a profound and transformative impact on people (consumers) and businesses.

Hari Vasudev, SVP - Retail Tech Platforms and Country Head, Walmart Global Tech., said core technologies such as artificial intelligence, would have a profound and transformative impact on people and businesses and Walmart’s conversational AI capability ‘Converse’, for instance, was lighting up multiple use cases within Walmart such as its chatbot for customers and ‘AskSam’ for Walmart associates.

“AI is an area of constant investment and continues to make inroads into innovative solutions at Walmart,’‘ he said at AI @ Walmart, a tech event that featured latest AI developments towards ‘Powering Retail Technology’, here on Wednesday.

Walmart Global Tech (WGT) in India is the technology arm of Walmart that helps push the retail frontiers of the retailer by providing cutting-edge technologies from three locations in the country (Bangalore, Chennai and Gurugram) to offer seamless experiences to Walmart’s customers globally. The U.S. retailer, which raked in a revenue of $611 billion during the last fiscal, has some 240 million customers and members visiting over 10,500 stores and e-commerce websites in 20 countries.

