Wabco forms new subsidiary

05 January 2022 20:42 IST

Wabco India Ltd. (ZF Wabco) on Wednesday incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary to deal in auto ancillary parts (commercial vehicle control systems) for domestic and export markets.

Wabco India is engaged in the manufacture of air brake actuation systems for commercial vehicles. The wholly owned subsidiary styled ZF CV Control Systems Manufacturing India Pvt. Ltd. will have an initial capital of ₹1 crore.

It is contemplated to carry on the business of manufacture, buy, sell and trade in auto ancillary parts (commercial vehicle control systems) for domestic and export markets and providing all services and utilities for the same and/or to carry out other related activities, it said in a regulatory filing.

