ADVERTISEMENT

Vodafone Idea announces FPO of ₹18,000 crore

April 12, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Representational photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Ltd. (VIL), at its meeting held on April 11, 2024 approved a further public offering (FPO) of equity shares, aggregating up to ₹18,000 crore.

“The Capital Raising Committee in its meeting held today, i.e. April 12, 2024, approved the price band for the FPO issuance,” the company said in a statement. The price band of the FPO is fixed at ₹10 and ₹11 per share with face value of ₹10 each. Applicants can bid for 1,298 shares in one lot or in multiples of 1,298 share thereafter.

The higher end of the price band i.e. ₹11 is at a discount of 26% compared with the recently approved preferential issue price to the promoter entity at ₹14.87 and a discount of 15% compared with last closing price of ₹12.95.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US