Vista Rooms raises Rs 10 crore growth capital

27 January 2021 22:59 IST

Vista Rooms, a hospitality brand managing a network of curated holiday home rentals, has raised ₹10 crore led by DSG Consumer Partners, with participation from investors including CA Holdings, Artha India Ventures and Anand Ladsariya. It currently manages 400 properties.

Deepak Shahdadpuri, managing director, DSG Consumer Partners, said, “The vacation rental segment addresses a clear pain point for both travellers and home owners. This segment is poised for massive growth and Vista is well-positioned to capitalise on this with its market leadership.”

Ankita Sheth, co-founder, Vista Rooms said, “Our goal is to allow people to escape to stay, live and work from the most beautiful homes. We are currently at a major growth stage, and the funds will enable us to accelerate our pace.”

“We will scale our network of properties to over 1,000 within the next 18-24 months. The growth enabled by the funding will be fourfold – unveiling new locations, building out the team, improving technology and furthering brand awareness,” she said.