Vi migrates 3G spectrum to 4G on all sites in Mumbai, 2G service to continue

26 December 2020 23:01 IST

Vodafone Idea Ltd which operates under the brand name of Vi, has announced the successful migration of 3G spectrum to 4G across all sites in Mumbai, which would enhance GIGAnet 4G capacity in the city, the company said in a statement.

This comes after the deployment of 5 MHz of 2100 MHz spectrum band which will enable its customers to have higher download and upload speeds apart from better indoor coverage, the company said.

“The existing 4G infrastructure, ramped up with the migration of 3G spectrum to 4G, gives Vi GIGAnet 4G the triple advantages of wider coverage, network quality as well as stronger traffic carriage capacity in Mumbai,” it said in a statement.

Rajendra Chourasia, Operations Director- Mumbai, Vodafone Idea said “The network augmentation initiative was mandated to offer our customers an enhanced 4G data experience to complement their data demand.”

“Supplementing the existing 4G infrastructure with the expansion on 2100 MHz layer has brought about enhanced data speeds, besides a better indoor network experience for Vi customers in Mumbai. We request all Vi 3G customers to visit the nearest retail outlet at the earliest to upgrade to a 4G SIM, free of cost and start experiencing the full potential of Vi GIGAnet 4G,” he said.

Vodafone Idea said it will continue to offer 2G services in Mumbai.

It said Vi customers in Mumbai can enjoy the faster 4G experience when they use a 4G handset and a 4G SIM.