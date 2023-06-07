ADVERTISEMENT

Va Tech Wabag secures ₹420-cr. order from CIDCO Maharashtra

June 07, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Va Tech Wabag (Wabag) has secured a ₹420-crore order from City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd. (CIDCO) towards design, build and operation of a water treatment plant (WTP) with a capacity of 270 million litres per day at Jite, Raigad.

This project has been planned to cater to the future water demands of Navi Mumbai, the Chennai-based water technology firm said in a statement.

The scope of the project includes the design, engineering, supply, construction, installation and commissioning of the WTP, including a clear water pumping station, within 42 months from commencement, followed by operation and maintenance for a 15-year period.

