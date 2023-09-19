ADVERTISEMENT

Va Tech Wabag, Al Jomaih Energy tie up for water projects in West Asia, Saudi 

September 19, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Va Tech Wabag signed an MoU with Al Jomaih Energy during the India-Saudi Investment Forum held on the September 10th and 11th, on the occasion of the G20 Summit.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd. (Wabag) has entered into an MoU with Al Jomaih Energy and Water (AEW), a leading developer of energy and water projects in West Asia, to pursue largescale public-private partnership (PPP) projects in Saudi Arabia and the broader West Asia region.

Under the partnership, Wabag and AEW will collaborate on various aspects including engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), project development, and feasibility assessments for potential water projects, the water technology firm said in a statement.

The MoU will help both firms in development collaboration and in exploring the feasibility of development and investment opportunities in water projects in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other geographies in West Asia, said Wabag Deputy MD & Group CEO Pankaj Malhan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US