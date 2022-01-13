Udaan’s Price Company to enter T.N.

New Delhi

13 January 2022 22:10 IST

Buoyed by response from markets such as Karnataka, Price Company, the community grocery e-commerce (CGE) arm of B2B firm Udaan, is now entering Tamil Nadu with an aim to cover all Southern States in the next three months.

“We started with a pilot launch in five cities across South Karnataka and already are working with more than 5,000 retailers across the State,” Ankit Agarwal, business head, Price Company, told The Hindu. “Over the last two months, we have also launched our operations in Telangana…and are witnessing around 100% growth in orders week-on-week.”

The firm will now foray into Tamil Nadu starting with Chennai

