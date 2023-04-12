ADVERTISEMENT

Ucal Fuel Systems to change name to Ucal to reflect current trend

April 12, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

City-based Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd. has decided to change its name to Ucal Ltd., considering its diversified product portfolio and to keep pace with emerging technologies in the automotive sector.

Popularly known as Ucal in the market, retaining the existing term ‘fuel systems’ in the name would give an impression to customers, suppliers and the other stakeholders that the company was concentrating only on fuel systems despite having diversified product portfolio. Therefore, it was considered more relevant to use the name Ucal at this point of time, it said in a regulatory filing.

Over the last few decades, Ucal had built scale, expanded global footprint and set up R&D facilities to address diverse customer requirements. The company manufactures and deals in a comprehensive range of automotive components such as electronic control unit, oil pumps, vacuum pump, electronic air suction value, throttle body and air suction value.

Recently, the board gave its nod for the change of name. The company had sought the approval of the shareholders for the same through an extraordinary general meeting to be held on May 11 through videoconferencing facility.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

E-voting will commence on May 7 and end on May 10.

For the nine-month period ended December, the company had posted standalone net profit of ₹12 crore against ₹5 crore during the year-earlier period. Revenue from operations jumped to ₹468 crore from ₹417 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US