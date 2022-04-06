JUST IN
- 3 mins Bandhan-led consortium buys IDFC MF for ₹4,500 cr.
- 3 mins Twitter rival Koo begins voluntary self-verification for users
- 1 hr BPCL buys 2 million barrels of Russian Urals for May loading
- 1 hr HDFC Bank plans to raise up to ₹50,000 cr. by issuing bonds
- 1 hr Vi enhances job, education offering for rural youth
- 2 hrs Invesco’s funds to sell 7.8% stake in Zee
- 2 hrs Recent geopolitical developments hurting domestic stock indices, creating volatility in crude oil prices, exchange rates: KPMG
- 2 hrs JSW Infra commissions container terminal at NMPT
- 2 hrs Govt. forms advisory committee for ₹76,000-crore ‘Semicon India’ programme
- 2 hrs Alliance Group plans new projects in 3 Southern cities at ₹8,615 cr.
- 2 hrs Some Indian refiners set to cut May Saudi oil, snap up Russian barrels
- 2 hrs Tata Motors unveils electric SUV concept Curvv
- 2 hrs Mitsui to pick up 49% stake in ReNew’s Round-The-Clock project
- 3 hrs Simple Energy inks pact with U.S.-based C4V for cell manufacturing in India; to invest $150 mn
- 3 hrs Maruti Suzuki to raise vehicle prices this month