CHENNAI

11 October 2021 22:08 IST

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), a leading provider of integrated supply chain solutions, has raised ₹590 crore from a fund managed by Exor.

The funds will be used for ‘growth and transformation’. “TVS SCS will leverage its tech-enabled global solutions to outgrow the industry,” said R. Dinesh, MD, TVS SCS.

