TVS Motor unveils Jupiter Classic celebratory edition

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 23, 2022 20:22 IST

TVS Motor Company on Friday unveiled the Jupiter Celebratory Classic edition for the domestic market.

The new offering was to commemorate the 50 lakh sales milestone the Jupiter had touched in the domestic market, the company said.

The scooter comes in two colours – Regal Purple and Mystic Grey – and is powered by a next generation, aluminium, low friction 110-cc engine. The top variant with disc brakes is priced at ₹85,866 (ex-showroom, Delhi), TVS Motor said.

“The New TVS Jupiter Classic is contemporised premium classic,” said Aniruddha Haldar, senior V-P (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company.

