TVS Motor to roll out Euro-5 compliant vehicles in Turkey

December 13, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Motor said it will introduce Euro-5 compliant versions of five of its most popular two-wheelers in Turkey, subject to regulatory approvals from EU/local authorities.

Accordingly, the two-and-three wheeler manufacturer plans to roll out TVS Jupiter, TVS Apache RTR 200V, TVS NTORQ Race Edition and TVS Raider, it said in a regulatory filing.

At present the products are under test phase and regulatory type approval process, and will be available March 2023 onwards, TVS Motor added.

