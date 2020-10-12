TVS Motor rolls out 4-millionth TVS Apache

Chennai

12 October 2020 22:50 IST

TVS Motor Co. Ltd, a maker of two- and three-wheelers, on Monday rolled out the 4-millionth TVS Apache from its Mysuru factory. “It is a momentous day for us at TVS Motor Company, as we achieve the 4-million global sales milestone for our premium motorcycle brand, TVS Apache,” said K.N. Radhakrishnan, director and chief executive officer, TVS Motor Co. Ltd.

To commemorate the occasion, TVS Motor Co., in collaboration with its TVS Apache customers, created the “Longest Chequered Flag” spanning 957 feet. With over 2,000 images, the chequered flag has set the record in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records, said the company in a statement.

