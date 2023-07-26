TTK Healthcare voluntary delisting offer fails

July 26, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

TTK Healthcare buyback offer to voluntarily delist its shares from the major bourses failed as the total number of shares tendered by the public shareholders was less than the prescribed norm of 90%.

The city-based healthcare firm was able to garner only 17.02 lakh against the book size of 35.94 lakh shares, it said in a regulatory filing.

On the last day of the bidding, the acquirers (promoters) shareholding stood at 87% against the statutory requirement of 90% or more. Prior to offer, the promoters were holding 74.56% stake.

ADVERTISEMENT

The buyback offer opened on July 20 and closed on July 26. As per the regulations, the promoters have to make a post offer public announcement in this regard.

The board offered to buy back the shares at ₹1,201.30 apiece. On Wednesday, the shares lost ₹54.70, or 4.40% to close at ₹1,189.25 on the BSE.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.