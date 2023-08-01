ADVERTISEMENT

TTK Healthcare Q1 net profit from continuing business quadruples

August 01, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TTK Healthcare Ltd.’s standalone net profit from continuing operations for the June quarter rose fourfold to ₹16 crore from the year-earlier period.

Net profit after tax was ₹16 crore against ₹601 crore. The results for the previous year included profit from the discontinued operations (sale of human pharma division) of ₹597 crore after deducting tax expenses.

Revenue from operations jumped to ₹202 crore from ₹193 crore, the healthcare company said in a regulatory filing.

