Tour operators seek PM’s help to overcome crisis

The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) has written to PM Narendra Modi seeking support in form of one-time financial assistance and relaxation of seven-day quarantine rule for travellers from non-high risk countries, to help prevent closure of business and jobs losses.

Noting that the industry had been facing an unprecedented financial crisis March 2020, which had worsened further due to the third wave, the IATO sought financial support for small and medium tour operators in the form of a one-time grant based on the turnover recorded by the operator in 2019-20 and 75% of the wages paid in the financial year 2019-20. “This one time grant would not only help stop closure of tour operators offices but also save lakhs of jobs,” it said.

In the letter, Rajiv Mehra, President, IATO, said with government’s help, the sector will not only survive for the next 6-8 months, but bring in foreign tourists to India and help revive the economy by generating jobs, restoring employment and foreign exchange earnings, once international tourism restarted.

