Titan’s Sonata launches new sub-brand

Bengaluru

05 August 2021 14:50 IST

The new sub brand- ‘Epic by Sonata’- was launched in partnership with Flipkart

Sonata, a watch brand from Titan Company Limited, on Thursday launched its new sub-brand ‘Epic by Sonata', a value-fashion range of watches, in partnership with Flipkart.

Through this partnership, Sonata would have access to 350 million customers of Flipkart across the country, the company said in a release.

Suparna Mitra, CEO, Watches and Wearables Division, Titan Company said, “With the introduction of ‘Epic’, Sonata is at an exciting juncture to take the next leap of its brand journey and offer young, fashion-driven but value conscious consumers a stylish and stunningly priced offering.''

The partnership with Flipkart would open up opportunities in a dynamic and multi-category environment, with a captive trend-seeking, digital native audience, she added.

Nishit Garg, Vice President - Flipkart Fashion said, ``We will continue to address relevant consumer needs through meaningful collaborations and enable our partners to explore untapped potential, especially in emerging regions.”

Flipkart worked closely with a growing number of national, international, and regionally-renowned fashion brands and sellers, claimed the company in a statement.