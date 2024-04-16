TI Clean Mobility inks pact with Bike Bazaar for financing Montra Super Auto

April 16, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

TI Clean Mobility, a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India, has joined hands with Bike Bazaar to offer vehicle financial solutions to its customers for purchase of its electric three wheeler Montra Super Auto.

“As India embraces greener mobility, we are dedicated to easing our customers’ transition to sustainability. With lower interest rates and extended loan terms for Super Auto ownership, we aim to not only alleviate financial burdens but also promote environmentally responsible practices,” said Montra Electric 3W division Business Head Roy Kurian in a statement.

The goal of partnering with Bike Bazaar is to provide customers with simplified financing choices, a smoother customer journey, and quick assistance, the Murugappa group firm said.

Montra Electric passenger three wheeler Super Auto features a 10 kWh battery pack, offers a range of 203 km and a top speed of 55 kmph. Tl Clean Mobility is also working on electrifying other categories such as small commercial and heavy commercial vehicles and tractors.

