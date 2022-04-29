JUST IN
- 13 mins The Hindu Group bags silver at IAA Olive Crown Awards
- 47 mins Yes Bank ties up with FidyPay to enhance connected banking experience for customers
- 1 hr Economy may take more than a decade to overcome COVID-19 losses: RBI report
- 2 hrs Maruti Suzuki Q4 Net jumps 51% ₹1,875.8 crore
- 2 hrs Data | Excess rain, extreme heat hurts mango, lemon production
- 2 hrs UltraTech Q4 net rises 47% to ₹2,613.75 crore, turnover crosses ₹50,000 crore
- 3 hrs Govt. approves Pawan Hans sale at Rs. 414-crore valuation
- 3 hrs Govt may not auction 27.5-28.5 Ghz band, leave it for satellite firms
- 3 hrs Over 25 anchor investors evinced interest in LIC issue offer: official
- 3 hrs Nod for investment proposals from 5 chipmakers in 6-8 months: Vaishnaw
- 3 hrs Chip shortage: Hero Electric reports zero dispatches in April
- 3 hrs Refiners said to seek six-month Russian oil import deal
- 3 hrs Shell to acquire Sprng Energy for $1.55 bn
- 5 hrs IDBI Bank privatisation process on; decision on quantum of dilution after roadshow: DIPAM Secretary
- 6 hrs Rupee surges 18 paise to close at 76.43 against U.S. dollar