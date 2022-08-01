TechM to set up metaverse lounge for Union Bank of India

August 01, 2022 21:24 IST

Tech Mahindra entered into a partnership with Union Bank of India (UBI) to unveil India’s first PSU Metaverse Lounge, called ‘Uni-Verse’.

The lounge would help the bank to demonstrate its digital and tech-savvy image, especially to GenZ customers, and enable them to explore its products and services in the Metaverse ecosystem. Customers would be able to move around in the lounge, get information about deposits, loans, government welfare schemes, digital initiatives, etc., Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

Anuj Bhalla, Digital and Cloud Transformation Leader President & SBU Head, APJI Enterprise, Tech Mahindra, said, “Metaverse is going to define the future for digital ecosystems, transforming the way we will work, connect and interact. While digital banking is in itself independent, inclusive, and immersive, the introduction of Metaverse will further deepen customer relations and offer personalised experiences.”

To set up this meta lounge, Tech Mahindra would leverage its network and infrastructure capabilities along with its foundational technological capabilities including pervasive artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, 5G, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR).