TechM to set up metaverse lounge for Union Bank of India

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 01, 2022 21:24 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 21:24 IST

Tech Mahindra entered into a partnership with Union Bank of India (UBI) to unveil India’s first PSU Metaverse Lounge, called ‘Uni-Verse’.

The lounge would help the bank to demonstrate its digital and tech-savvy image, especially to GenZ customers, and enable them to explore its products and services in the Metaverse ecosystem. Customers would be able to move around in the lounge, get information about deposits, loans, government welfare schemes, digital initiatives, etc., Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

Anuj Bhalla, Digital and Cloud Transformation Leader President & SBU Head, APJI Enterprise, Tech Mahindra, said, “Metaverse is going to define the future for digital ecosystems, transforming the way we will work, connect and interact. While digital banking is in itself independent, inclusive, and immersive, the introduction of Metaverse will further deepen customer relations and offer personalised experiences.”

