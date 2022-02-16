TechM, Amazon to offer free training in cloud computing to unemployed youth

The 12-week programme would be offered for free through Mahindra SMART Academies of Digital Technologies centres

February 16, 2022 22:47 IST

Bengaluru

Tech Mahindra Foundation, in collaboration with Amazon Internet Services, will offer training to unemployed and underemployed youth in technologies around cloud computing.

The 12-week, in-person training programme would be offered for free through Mahindra SMART Academies of Digital Technologies centres in Hyderabad, Mohali, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune, Tech Mahindra said in a release.

Through scenario-based exercises, hands-on labs, and coursework, students would be able to learn to build programming language (Linux and Python), networking, security and relational database skills. The objective was to prepare candidates for an entry-level cloud role in the areas such as operations, site reliability, and infrastructure support, the company further said.

The training programme would also cover fundamental AWS Cloud skills as well as practical career skills, such as interviewing and resume writing, to help prepare individuals for an entry-level cloud position,

Rakesh Soni, CEO, Tech Mahindra Foundation said, “Cloud computing is a 21st-century technological innovation that is enabling digital transformation. This programme will help learners build valuable and in-demand cloud computing skills, get them AWS Certifications, setting them up for a start.”