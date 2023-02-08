Tech Mahindra to open Data, AI cloud center in Saudi Arabia

February 08, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Tech Mahindra has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT), Saudi Arabia, to establish a Data & AI and a Cloud Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Riyadh.

Data & AI and Cloud CoE would combine academic and socio-economic goals to build national high-tech talent capacity, create high quality jobs, promote digital innovation, and upscale small and medium enterprises, the tech firm said.

The CoE is also expected to enable quick and sustainable adoption of Data Analytics & Ethical AI. It would further drive cloud-enabled transformation across industries to develop local assets, intellectual property (IP), and promote a cognitive approach across smart services to contribute to Saudi Vision 2030’s digital-led transformation objectives, Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

Haitham AlOhali, Vice Minister at MCIT, Saudi Arabia, said, “Adoption of Cloud, Data and AI will play a major role in Saudi Arabia’s IT and digital growth.”

The MoU was signed between Ibrahem N. Al-Nasser, Deputy Minister for Technology of MCIT, and Ram Ramachandran, Head -Middle East & Africa, Tech Mahindra, in the presence C.P. Gurnani, MD and CEO, Tech Mahindra.