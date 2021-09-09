TCS signs 10-year contract to transform London taxi service

MUMBAI

09 September 2021 21:21 IST

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) said it has been selected by Transport for London (TfL) to design, implement and operate a new smart mobility system for administration of taxi and private- hire vehicles in London.

Over the 10-year contract, which can be extended by 5 years, TCS will digitally transform taxi and private-hire licensing and administration, as well as implement continuous improvements and innovation, responding to evolving industry trends and customer demands, it said in a statement without quantifying the size of the deal.

TCS will design and introduce the new system using its DigiGOV framework for rapid digital transformation. The system will include an on-demand data and records management system that will enhance user experience by offering services like licensing payments and refunds to vehicle operators and owners through digital channels, it added.

The scope of work includes streamlining bookings, personal detail processing and vehicle inspections.

“This digital shift by design, will encourage a self-service approach among licensees. Further, with data hosted on AWS cloud, the new solution will be scalable to accommodate future growth, and resilient so customers don’t face outages during operational hours,” TCS said in a statement.