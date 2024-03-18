ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Steel UK decides to cease operations of Coke Ovens at Port Talbot

March 18, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Steel UK said it had decided to cease operations of the Coke Ovens at the Port Talbot plant, in Wales, following “deterioration of operational stability.”

The company said it would increase imports of coke to offset the impact of the coke oven closures.

Tata Steel had previously stated that many of its heavy-end assets in Port Talbot were at their end-of-life capability.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tata Steel is currently at an advanced stage of consultations with trade unions in the U.K. on its proposal for the planned restructuring involving closure of the iron and steelmaking assets at Port Talbot, and subsequent transition to sustainable low-CO2 steelmaking involving a £1.25 billion investment in Electric Arc Furnace technology in Port Talbot and asset upgrades,” the company said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US