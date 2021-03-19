Tata Motors forays into compact ambulance segment

MUMBAI

19 March 2021 22:52 IST

Tata Motors has forayed into the compact ambulance segment by unveiling Magic Express, a patient-transport ambulance in the economy category. “The compact dimensions of the vehicle enables easy manoeuvrability on Indian roads, resulting in speedy movement of patients requiring emergency care, thereby saving lives,” the company said, adding it was fully compliant with AIS 125 norms.

