Tata Motors forays into compact ambulance segment
Tata Motors has forayed into the compact ambulance segment by unveiling Magic Express, a patient-transport ambulance in the economy category. “The compact dimensions of the vehicle enables easy manoeuvrability on Indian roads, resulting in speedy movement of patients requiring emergency care, thereby saving lives,” the company said, adding it was fully compliant with AIS 125 norms.
