Tata Consumer Products to acquire Kottaram Agro Foods

02 February 2021 22:22 IST

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. (TCPL) has signed definitive agreements to acquire 100% equity shares of Kottaram Agro Foods (KAF), owner of the brand ‘Soulfull.’

This move is consistent with TCPL’s strategic intent to expand its product portfolio, and participate in multiple consumption occasions.

‘Soulfull’ operates in the health and wellness-focused food segment with a portfolio of millet-based products for kids and adults.

The brand currently has presence in select urban markets in South, West, and North India.

This acquisition will allow TCPL to expand its product portfolio into the fast growing ‘on-the-table’ and ‘on-the-go’ categories and to participate in newer consumption occasions, the company said.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of FY 2021.

Sunil D’Souza, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Products said, “This acquisition is a good strategic fit for Tata Consumer Products. It opens to us significant new market opportunities in the fast-growing mini meals segments and helps us partner a passionate and ambitious team of entrepreneurs who will remain and become a part of Tata Consumer Products team.”