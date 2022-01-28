Switch to set up EV tech centre in Spain

Chennai

28 January 2022 19:19 IST

Switch Mobility Ltd. (Switch) has selected Valladolid in Spain as a site to house its new advanced manufacturing and technology centre to make electric buses and light commercial vehicles.

Switch, the next-generation net zero carbon electric bus and light commercial vehicle company, plans to invest €100 million over the next decade to create 7,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region, it said in a statement.

Andy Palmer, executive vice-chairman and CEO, Switch said that construction work would commence soon. Switch’s new manufacturing and technical centre will house production of its first electric bus designed specifically for the European market. Switch is expected to roll out the buses within the next 12 months.

Advertising

Advertising

The location benefits from strong infrastructure links by road and will enable Switch to develop the facility in several phases, starting with bus production and Research and Development. The site is also perfectly situated to take advantage of the strong automotive supply base within the region, Switch said.