Sugar output doubles to 42.9 lakh tonne

COIMBATORE

02 December 2020 22:41 IST

Sugar output doubles to 43 lakh tonne: ISMA

Sugar output increased by over twofold with 408 mills producing 42.9 lakh tonne in October and November, the first two months of the current sugar season 2020-21. During the first two months of the 2019-2020 season, 309 mills produced 20.72 lakh tonne, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

The production trend in the current season, so far, appears to be similar to the 2018-2019 sugar season when 418 sugar mills produced 40.69 lakh tonnes of sugar as on November 30, 2018.

