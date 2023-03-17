ADVERTISEMENT

Sugar mills produced 312.9 lakh tonnes since Oct. 1: ISMA

March 17, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha

Sugar production continued in 336 sugar mills as on March 15 and the total production is 312.9 lakh tonnes from October 1 last year when the new season began.

According to an update from Indian Sugar Mills’ Association (ISMA), 530 sugar mills started operations this sugar season and 194 have stopped crushing operation. The mills had diverted 31.1 lakh tonnes of sugar for ethanol production compared with 25.4 lakh tonnes during the corresponding period last season, and the actual sugar production stood at 281.8 lakh tonnes as against 284.5 lakh tonnes during the 2021-2022 sugar season.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

