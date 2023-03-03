ADVERTISEMENT

Sugar diverted for ethanol increases to 28.5 lakh tonnes

March 03, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha

Sugar diverted for ethanol production between October 2022 and February 2023 is higher at 28.5 lakh tonnes compared with 21.9 lakh tonnes between October 2021 and February 2022, according to an ISMA update.

According to the sugar production update issued by the Indian Sugar Mills’ Association on Friday, as many as 528 sugar mills produced 257.6 lakh tonnes of sugar between October and February this season as against 253 lakh tonnes during the corresponding period last season, after diverting sugar for ethanol. Sugar diverted for ethanol production is 28.5 lakh tonnes during the five months of the current sugar season, which is almost 30% more than the corresponding period last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

agriculture

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US