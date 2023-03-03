Sugar diverted for ethanol increases to 28.5 lakh tonnes

March 03, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Sugar diverted for ethanol production between October 2022 and February 2023 is higher at 28.5 lakh tonnes compared with 21.9 lakh tonnes between October 2021 and February 2022, according to an ISMA update.

According to the sugar production update issued by the Indian Sugar Mills’ Association on Friday, as many as 528 sugar mills produced 257.6 lakh tonnes of sugar between October and February this season as against 253 lakh tonnes during the corresponding period last season, after diverting sugar for ethanol. Sugar diverted for ethanol production is 28.5 lakh tonnes during the five months of the current sugar season, which is almost 30% more than the corresponding period last season.

