Stryder Cycle unveils e-bikes

Mumbai

14 September 2021 22:31 IST

Stryder Cycle Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata International Ltd.,has introduced Contino ETB 100 and Voltic 1.7 e-bikes at introductory prices of ₹37,900 and ₹29,995 respectively.

“With a running cost of merely 6 paise per km and a riding range of 60 km per charge, Contino ETB-100 is India’s most economical e-bike and a game-changing product that will revolutionise the biking experience on almost all Indian terrains,” the company said in a statement.

“Stryder Voltic 1.7, on the other hand, brings a competitive edge with its powerful motor and heavy-duty Lithium-ion battery that can be charged in only 3 hours,” it added. Both e-bikes come with 2- year warranty.

