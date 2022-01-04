Start-up iD Fresh Food raises ₹507 crore

Bengaluru

04 January 2022 20:48 IST

Start-up iD Fresh Food has raised ₹507 crore in Series D round of funding from NewQuest Capital Partners and existing investor, Premji Invest, said the company on Tuesday.

P.C. Musthafa, co-founder and CEO, iD Fresh Food said, “In the coming years, we will expand our presence across channels and geographies, strengthen our supply chain practices and introduce innovative products that will redefine the packaged fresh food space not just in India, but across the globe.”

Meanwhile, after a seven-year stay as an investor, Helion Ventures has exited iD Fresh with a multi-bagger 10X return, as per the start-up.

