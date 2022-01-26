Star Housing Finance in co-lending pact with Capital India

Mumbai

Star Housing Finance Ltd (Star HFL) said it has entered into a co-lending agreement with Capital India Home Loans to complement the growth of its Asset Under Management (AUM).

Currently, it has a network of seven branches and 15 digital Points of Presence in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu.The co-lending partnership will provide housing finance assistance to EWS (Economically Weaker Section)/LIG (Low Income Group) first-time homebuyers who are looking to purchase or construct low-cost housing units in tier II/III towns and semi-urban locations of these five States.

The maximum ticket size of the loan is ₹25 lakh.Ashish Jain, MD, Star HFL said, “This partnership enables to augment Star HFL’S AUM growth efforts complimenting our on-book business growth. Our branch network and workforce shall be leveraged to generate business for this partnership.”

“Our focus segment and area of operations continue to remain the same and we look forward to playing a meaningful role in realising home owning aspirations for EWS/LIG customers through this partnership,” he added.