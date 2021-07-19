Spinny raises $108 mn from Tiger Global, others

Bengaluru

19 July 2021 23:38 IST

Spinny, a used car retailing platform, has raised $108 million Series D funding from new and existing investors, on Monday.

The round was led by Tiger Global, which backed unicorns such as Flipkart, Byju’s, MakeMyTrip, and Zomato. Another new investor in the round was New York-based Avenir Growth. In addition to these, the round saw participation from existing investor General Catalyst and others. The latest round includes a primary capital infusion of $105 million and a secondary sale of $3 million by select angels and early-stage investors, said a release.

Tiger Global and Avenir Growth invested $75 million and $ 20 million, respectively in the round. With this, Spinny so far raised $230 million.

Advertising

Advertising