BusinessCHENNAI 06 January 2022 19:40 IST
Comments
SPIC raises ₹89.35 cr. in first tranche of ECB
Updated: 06 January 2022 19:40 IST
Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd. (SPIC) on Wednesday raised a sum of ₹89.35 crore to meet its capital requirement for FY23.
In this regard, the company had executed a long-term agreement with one of the related parties to avail ₹180 crore through external commercial borrowings (ECB).
The first tranche of ₹89.35 crore was received on Wednesday and HDFC Bank was engaged as authorised dealer, it said in a regulatory filing.
More In Business
Read more...