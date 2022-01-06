Smartphones of 15-20K range will be driven by 5G in 2022: Flipkart

Bengaluru

06 January 2022 06:37 IST

According to Flipkart, most brands would focus on design, innovation and creative development to stay lighter, slimmer, more compact and different from the competition

Most smartphones in the ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 range sold in India will be taken over by 5G technology in 2022 while similar devices under the ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 segment will start getting 5G dominance this year, said Flipkart in its smartphone trend listing for 2022.

Also, 2022 would be a breakthrough year for budget smartphones where more chipset players would be seen entering the segment by introducing flagship features to maintain affordability, said the e-tailer.

The market for AMOLED (a type of OLED display technology that stands for Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diodes) smartphone displays was anticipated to grow and become a hygiene expectation in phones above ₹10,000 by the end of the year, as per trend expectations.

Smartphone brands would focus on new battery technology with smaller physical batteries and faster-charging speeds. 120W fast charging would become a common feature, where the phone can be charged in less than 20 minutes. A new generation of 5nm chipsets would be widely used to make smartphones faster and more power-efficient, as per the e-tailer.

Technologies including foldable and expandable would disrupt the smartphone segment, it said.

Also, 2022 would witness premium experiences getting more affordable and accessible, with features including the bokeh effect (a soft out-of-focus background that you get when shooting a subject) in the budget-friendly smartphones, said Flipkart.