December 24, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Chennai

Shriram Finance Ltd. is planning to raise up to ₹35,000 crore on a private placement basis to meet its growing business needs.

On Saturday, the board gave its approval to raise the money either by way of issue of non-convertible debentures, bonds or debt securities on a private placement basis, subject to shareholder’s approval, the NBFC said in a filing.

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹15 per share for FY23 and it would be paid by January 18.